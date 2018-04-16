Police searching for missing woman last seen Friday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Alexus Alize Fraley.

Officials say Fraley was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 8000 block of Eaglewind Drive. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped dress, tan sandals and carrying a Kate Spade purse.

Fraley has not been heard from since Friday morning and her family is concerned for her well-being, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

