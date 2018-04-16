CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Honor Negro Leagues and Jackie Robinson April 17th

Knights to Honor Former Negro League Players & Celebrate Jackie Robinson’s Legacy on April 17th

Former Negro League Players, Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Sharon, a Traveling Museum, & #42 Jerseys Highlight Historic Night



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Tuesday, April 17th at BB&T Ballpark, the Charlotte Knights will once again showcase the rich tradition of the Negro Leagues and welcome four former players, as well as Negro League historians, and a customized historical display featuring photos, artifacts, and more. This year’s celebration will once again serve as the team’s annual Jackie Robinson Day Tribute, which will feature all Charlotte Knights players wearing #42 jerseys for the game against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins).



Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947 and Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day each year on April 15th. The Knights have celebrated the day each year at BB&T Ballpark with a special Tribute to the Negro Leagues. This year, the Knights are thrilled to announce that Sharon Robinson, the daughter of Jackie Robinson, will also be on hand for this year’s event.



Tuesday’s 7:04 p.m. game will feature four former Negro League players on-hand to meet fans and sign autographs. The five former players who will take part in the team’s Negro League Tribute Day are Eddie “G.G.” Burton, Luther “Luke” Atkinson, Sam Allen, and Bill Cathcart. The Knights will also honor the memory of Carl “Satch” Forney, who participated in the team’s previous three Negro League Nights. Forney passed away on December 16, 2017.



Ray Banks, a Negro League historian, will bring his customized historical display from Baltimore for all fans to enjoy at the game on Tuesday. The one-of-a-kind display features photographs, baseball gear and other artifacts that help tell the story of the period before baseball became completely racially integrated at the Major League level. Additionally, Negro League ambassador Michael Turner Webb, a Charlotte resident, will also be on hand for Tuesday’s game.



Gates are set to open at 6:00 p.m. for Tuesday’s game. Single-game tickets for this game, as well as all Charlotte Knights games this season, are now available by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, or online at charlotteknights.com.





