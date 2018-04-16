Research released

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

A disappointment tonight for residents in Huntersville looking for definitive answers about a cancer cluster. After interviews with 20 patients suffering from eye melanomas, researchers don’t have any hard, fast answers to share. Our reporter, Amanda Foster, was at tonight’s meeting.

A mystery on the Lincoln County side of Lake Norman we’re trying to unravel tonight. A car drove down a private home’s boat ramp and was partially submerged in the lake. Officials say a person was found under the wheel of the car and died. We’re working to get that person’s identity and more details about the death investigation.

Amid all the violent weather we experienced Sunday, a barn in Huntersville collapsed, but a second barn on the farm survived. And inside, a pregnant cow gave birth to a calf, aptly named, “Stormy.”

