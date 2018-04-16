Research released

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
A disappointment tonight for residents in Huntersville looking for definitive answers about a cancer cluster. After interviews with 20 patients suffering from eye melanomas, researchers don’t have any hard, fast answers to share. Our reporter, Amanda Foster, was at tonight’s meeting.
A mystery on the Lincoln County side of Lake Norman we’re trying to unravel tonight. A car drove down a private home’s boat ramp and was partially submerged in the lake. Officials say a person was found under the wheel of the car and died. We’re working to get that person’s identity and more details about the death investigation.
Amid all the violent weather we experienced Sunday, a barn in Huntersville collapsed, but a second barn on the farm survived. And inside, a pregnant cow gave birth to a calf, aptly named, “Stormy.”
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person accused of robbing a store at gunpoint Friday. Officials say the person walked into the store and entered the bathroom before robbing the Handy Pantry in the 3400 block of Hwy 21.
Juan Antonio Hunter, 31 of Mooresville, is accused of trading quantities of cocaine in exchange for stolen guns.
Low-income seniors and disabled homeowners may qualify for relief on their property taxes.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old inmate Timothy Clarence Smith, Jr. escaped from a 2nd floor window of the Rowan County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Avery County Schools is operating on a three-hour delay Monday after strong storms swept through the area.
