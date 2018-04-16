Police: Woman arrested for the fatal stabbing of man in Kannapolis

A woman was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation Monday.

Officials say on April 11 they received a call that a male was located in the roadway in the 4500 block of Tiffany Drive. Kelly James Taylor was found dead on the scene from apparent stab wounds.

Evidence collected during an investigation led to the identification of Jackie Marie Jacobs. Jacobs was arrested for the murder of Taylor, police say.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

