Kannapolis Fire Department hosts Health & Wellness Summit

The Kannapolis Fire Department recently hosted a health & wellness summit for firefighters in the region. This first time event focused on helping, both command and front line firefighters, deal with the physical and emotional effects of their jobs.

Firefighters and other first responders face physical challenges each day as they deal with heavy equipment, the hazards of fire and other incidents, lifting patients and so forth. They also experience emotional effects from their interaction with victims of emergency situations.

The summit featured speakers and exercises to help personnel prevent injuries, illnesses and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. Sessions including dealing with stress, PTSD, fitness workouts, and learning how to properly lift, pull and carry victims and equipment.

Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Salisbury, North Myrtle Beach, Albemarle and other municipalities attended the one day event.

