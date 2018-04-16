Lincoln Co. deputies still seeking kidnap suspect, new details emerge of brutal treatment

Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a Lincoln County woman who jumped to her escape from a moving vehicle on an interstate.

Brian Edward Leatherman was arrested after being found sleeping in the basement of his parent's home. Authorities say Leatherman and the victim had been in an relationship for some time. The two had serious issues and the woman even had a domestic violence order against him, said officials.

Officials say the 43-year-old woman was reported missing on April 8 after she failed to return to her mother's home in Lincoln County. The next day, Catawba County deputies contacted Lincoln County and said the woman was reportedly kidnapped from a home in their area.

According to a report, Leatherman broke into a home on Old Shelby Road and forcibly removed the woman. Lincoln County deputies then went to Leatherman's home on Matthew Miller Road in Vale, but did not find him or the victim.

Sheriff David Carpenter says something happened between the two that escalated into violence.

"He shot her with a crossbow in her upper leg,” Carpenter said.

When they stopped for a moment in Catawba County, the sheriff says the woman went to a house to for help, but Leatherman came and took her back to the vehicle. The two were not seen again until Wednesday when she escaped along Interstate 40 in McDowell County by jumping out of the moving pick up truck. She was seriously hurt.

The suspect did not stop. Instead, he kept driving away. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman badly hurt from more than just jumping out of the truck.

“She still had the arrow in her leg,” says McDowell Sheriff’s Detective Richelle Bailey. “It had been there for three days.”

Bailey says the victim is still recovering and has been put in a safe location. As for the suspect?

“He is a monster,” Bailey said. “He needs to be caught.”

The truck was found Sunday in Lincoln County not far from where Leatherman lived.

