Man wanted in Fort Mill convenience store armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in York County on Friday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Handy Pantry in the 3400 block of Highway 21 in Fort Mill. Deputies say the robber walked into the store's bathroom and then left the store. A short time later, the robber returned to the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

He then ran from the store, deputies say.

The robber was wearing all black clothes, white shoes and a red mask over his face during the robbery, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies released a video of the suspected robbery:

If you recognize the robber or have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.