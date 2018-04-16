Person killed when vehicle goes into Lake Norman behind Denver home

One person is dead after a vehicle went into the water behind a home on Lake Norman in Catawba County Monday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at a home on the 6800 block of Pebble Bay Drive in Denver. Deputies didn't make many details available but said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. It is unclear how exactly the person was killed.

From WBTV's Sky3, a single SUV could be seen halfway in the water at the boat loading dock behind the home.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.