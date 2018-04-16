Man killed when vehicle went into Lake Norman in Denver identified

A man who died when a vehicle went into the water behind a home on Lake Norman in Catawba County Monday has been identified as 77-year-old Robert John Sullivan.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at a home on the 6800 block of Pebble Bay Drive in Denver. Deputies didn't make many details available but said one person, identified Tuesday as Sullivan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear how exactly Sullivan died. Investigators said an autopsy was being performed to determine a cause of death.

From WBTV's Sky3, a single SUV could be seen halfway in the water at the boat loading dock behind the home.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Deputies say it is still under investigation.

