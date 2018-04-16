Wildcats and Tar Heels to Meet in Chapel Hill Next Season

Davidson’s 2018-19 non-conference schedule continues to take shape, as the Wildcats will travel to Chapel Hill for a Dec. 29 contest against North Carolina.

Davidson and the Tar Heels have met 77 times on the hardwood, including each of the last four seasons.

Coming off its first-ever Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, Davidson recently announced an upcoming series with Wake Forest, which will begin Dec. 17, 2018 in Winston-Salem.

The Wildcats will also take part in the 2018 Charleston Classic along with Alabama, Appalachian State, Ball State, Northeastern, Purdue, Virginia Tech and Wichita State. The annual event will be played Nov. 15, 16 and 18 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Press release provided by Davidson College