Celebrate tax day with these freebies - | WBTV Charlotte

Celebrate tax day with these freebies

(Credit: Hardee's | Facebook) (Credit: Hardee's | Facebook)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Tax refunds may be a reason to celebrate, but why go spending right away?

Score multiple free deals Tuesday, April 17 at places including Hardee's, Kona Ice, Schlotzsky's, Great American Cookies, Chuck E. Cheese, and more.

Visit Queen City Weekend for details. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly