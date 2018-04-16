Report: Intoxicated man honks fire truck horn, gets a ride to jail

A Rock Hill man was taken to jail Sunday after police say he climbed into a fire truck responding to a downed power line and honked the horn.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of College Avenue Ext when police were responding to a tree that fell on a car. When they noticed a power line under the tree, they called the fire department to assess the risk and control the roadway.

After the fire department got to the scene an officer was about to leave when he heard the air horn on the fire truck "blast for an extremely long time," according to the report.

The officer then saw a man, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Edward Miller, climb out of the fire truck. As the officer went to the truck, he said Miller was climbing back inside.

Miller was asked to get out of the truck and he was put in handcuffs. The officer said Miller "appeared to be stunned" that he was being arrested and said Miller told him he "only wanted to honk the horn."

The report states Miller had a very strong odor of beer on his breath and was slurring his speech.

Miller was taken to jail and issued a citation for public disorderly conduct.

