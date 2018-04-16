Study: These four NC cities are the best for starting your own business

Are you looking to start your own business? If so, look no further than the Tar Heel state!

One of the top business-friendly small markets is located less than an hour away from the Queen City! According to the WalletHub.com, Salisbury was ranked No. 13 out of over 1,200 cities across the nation in a list of top places to start a business.

Salisbury received an average score of 53 in terms of ranking the overall business environment, access to resources and business costs. The city was ranked No. 4 in terms of business costs.

The city in Rowan County is not the only place in North Carolina to make the list! Wilson, which is located nearly 40 miles from Raleigh, was ranked No. 4 in the list. Sanford, N.C. was also ranked in the Top 20, coming in at No. 15 on the list, and the coastal city of New Bern ranked No. 25.

According to the study, the data ranged from "average growth in number of small businesses to investor access to labor costs."

