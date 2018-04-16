Alleged Harris Teeter steak thieves wanted in Gaston County

Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying two women they say stole steaks from a local grocery store.

The alleged incident happened at a Harris Teeter on April 13 when, officials say, the women left the store with three packs of steaks.

The Gastonia Police Department released a surveillance photo of the women on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call the police department at 704-866-6702 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

