Person accused of assaulting employee during robbery at north Charlotte restaurant

A person is wanted in connection with a robbery at a fast food restaurant in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the robbery occurred at a Taco Bell restaurant in the 5100 block of Sunset Road around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the robber reportedly walked into the manager's officer and took deposits from the business while assaulting an employee.

The robber was wearing a blue hooded jacket, red pants, as baseball cap and black shoes during the robbery, officers say.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.