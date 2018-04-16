Multiple robberies, car break ins under investigation in Rowan, Cabarrus County

Multiple business robberies in Cabarrus and Rowan County are under investigation.

The burglaries happened Saturday between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The business burglarized in Kannapolis include Park Road Soda Shop on Rodgers Lake Road, NAPA on Cannon Boulevard, Towel City Re-tread on N. Ridge Ave and Gio's Tires in Main Street.

Police say a man involved in the burglaries was wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a light blue hoodie and a pair of gloves. The vehicle involved is described as four-door grayish-green Honda.

Other businesses in Rowan and Cabarrus County were burglarized, including NAPA on S. Main Street in China Grove, Kar-Mar Tire on Old-Salisbury Road in Concord, BK Tire and Auto Repair on S. US 29 Hwy in China Grove, and the Shell Gas Station on Kannapolis Highway in Concord.

Surveillance video shows the same suspect vehicle was in the area when eight vehicles were broken into near the Cloverleaf Parkway area in Kannapolis. The break-ins happened Sunday between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Surveillance video shows

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463 (CRIME). A reward is being offered for information in the case.

