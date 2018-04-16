Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly northeast Charlotte crash

York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person accused of robbing a store at gunpoint Friday. Officials say the person walked into the store and entered the bathroom before robbing the Handy Pantry in the 3400 block of Hwy 21.More >>
York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person accused of robbing a store at gunpoint Friday. Officials say the person walked into the store and entered the bathroom before robbing the Handy Pantry in the 3400 block of Hwy 21.More >>
Juan Antonio Hunter, 31 of Mooresville, is accused of trading quantities of cocaine in exchange for stolen guns.More >>
Juan Antonio Hunter, 31 of Mooresville, is accused of trading quantities of cocaine in exchange for stolen guns.More >>
Low-income seniors and disabled homeowners may qualify for relief on their property taxes.More >>
Low-income seniors and disabled homeowners may qualify for relief on their property taxes.More >>
According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old inmate Timothy Clarence Smith, Jr. escaped from a 2nd floor window of the Rowan County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old inmate Timothy Clarence Smith, Jr. escaped from a 2nd floor window of the Rowan County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Avery County Schools is operating on a three-hour delay Monday after strong storms swept through the area.More >>
Avery County Schools is operating on a three-hour delay Monday after strong storms swept through the area.More >>