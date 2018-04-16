Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly northeast Charlotte crash

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on University City Boulevard for 24-year-old Julius Brandon Lawson, who was reportedly driving a Hyundai Genesis at a high rate of speed.

Police say Lawson allegedly failed to stop for the officer and then fled onto the Interstate 485 outer loop and then exited off the interstate at North Tryon Street. CMPD says the officer did not pursue Lawson.

Lawson then reportedly drove through a red light on the I-485 outer ramp at North Tryon Street and was struck by the driver of a Ford Econoline van, according to officers.

Officers say the Ford then overturned in the southbound lanes of North Tryon Street. A passenger inside the Ford, later identified as 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Schwatka, was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Police say Lawson's vehicle then came to a rest on the guardrail on the northbound lanes and was then struck by a International 9200 truck.

Officials say speed and running a red light appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Lawson was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with a revoked license.

If you have any information or witnessed the crash, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

