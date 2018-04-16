'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in 2017 Charlotte murder could be in NC, SC

Police in Charlotte are searching for a man they consider "armed and dangerous," wanted in a 2017 murder in Charlotte, and say he could be anywhere in North or South Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have been searching for Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie since early April when he was identified as the suspect in the murder of Antwain Maurice Price. Price was killed on December 14, his birthday, along the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive.

On April 3, investigators named Abercrombie as a suspect and said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

According to police, Abercrombie knows that he is wanted and is reportedly traveling along interstates and possibly staying in motels in Columbia and Spartanburg South Carolina.

Monday, police said Abercrombie is likely in the company of 24-year-old Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson. Robinson has ties in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but is possibly anywhere in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Abercrombie also has warrants for his arrest not connected to the murder of Price.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peden is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

