Search continues for information in decade-old Gastonia missing persons case

Information is still being sought in the disappearance of Jamie Michelle Fraley.

Ten years ago, then 22-year-old Fraley went missing. She was reported missing from the 1800 block of Lowell Bethesda Road in Gastonia.

"Ms. Fraley was last known to be at her apartment on April 8, 2008 at approximately 2 a.m.," Gaston County police say.

Fraley would be 32 years old today. She is described as being around 4'8" and 90 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Fraley's personal items were located on South New Hope Road two days after she was reported missing.

A reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

