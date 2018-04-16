Are women in Raleigh really more successful than women in Charlotte?

Raleigh is a better city for women than Charlotte, according to a national survey that has ranked the 25 U.S. cities where women are most successful.

The survey, compiled by the financial technology company SmartAsset, concludes Raleigh is one of the top 10 cities for successful women. It came in at No. 6.

Charlotte didn't make the Top 10 or the Top 20.

It came in at No. 21.

Women in Raleigh are well paid, and their money goes further, thanks to a low cost of living, said the survey. Women own 33 percent of Raleigh's businesses, and the average full-time working woman in Raleigh earns just over $47,000 per year. "But only 20 percent of full-time working women take home over $75,000 per year, the lowest percentage in our top 10," said SmartAsset.

By comparison, the average median earnings for women in Charlotte is $41,101. The survey says 34 percent of the businesses in Charlotte are female-owned.

Durham was the only other NC city to make the list, at No. 17. The median income for women there is $41,917, and 25 percent of the businesses are female-owned, the survey said.

The list was topped by Arlington, Virginia, which had the highest paid women in the study, according to Census Bureau data.

"The median full-time working woman in Arlington earns over $80,200 per year. In total nearly 57 percent of women (in Arlington) earn at least $75,000 per year," said SmartAsset.

Women also make up 38.6 percent of people working in their own private businesses in Arlington, and just under 35 percent of women have a bachelor’s degree, said the survey.

The Top 10 cities in descending order: