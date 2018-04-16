National Weather Service to visit Iredell County following Sunday's storms

Officials with the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg are expected to be in Iredell County Monday morning to access damage left after severe storms passed through the area Sunday.

The NWS will survey damage near the Mooresville area in Iredell County.

Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms were in effect for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon.There was a Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the area.

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County and another 4,000 outages were reported in Lancaster County, according to Duke Energy.

There were reports of wind damage, but one of the most significant impacts that is a little more unusual for this area is the large, golf-ball sized hail.

The diameter of a standard golf ball is 1.68", and we had several photos from Lake Wylie, Belmont, and Gastonia of hail at least golf ball sized, if not a little larger.

In addition, the Charlotte airport experienced a wind gust of 67 mph around 3:20 p.m.

Many counties remained under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight.

Severe weather in Huntersville caused heavy damage in the area, taking down trees and a few barns Sunday afternoon.

In Huntersville, one farming family lost their entire barn in Sunday's storms but there is a silver lining. According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the damage happened at Beatties Ford Road and Brown Mill Road.

Right before the hay barn fell, one of the family's cows gave birth to a calf. There was a hidden blessing through all the chaos.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, this area was one to see most of the storm's damage.

Officials with the NWS plan to conduct a damage survey near the Lake Wylie area either Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

