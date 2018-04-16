Person airlifted to hospital following Catawba County wreck

One person was airlifted to a Charlotte area hospital following a crash in Catawba County Monday morning.

According to the Conover Fire Department, the wreck involved a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 700 block of Conover Boulevard West. The westbound lanes were shut down for some time but have since reopened.

*Conover Blvd. W Update* 1-PT is being airlifted by @MedCenterAir to Atrium Health CMC-Main. All units have cleared the scene, Westbound lanes of Conover Blvd. W are back open. #CLTtraffic — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) April 16, 2018

Firefighters said one person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

No other details were released.

