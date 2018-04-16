Person airlifted to hospital following Catawba County wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Person airlifted to hospital following Catawba County wreck

One person was airlifted to a Charlotte area hospital following a crash in Catawba County Monday morning. 

According to the Conover Fire Department, the wreck involved a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 700 block of Conover Boulevard West. The westbound lanes were shut down for some time but have since reopened. 

Firefighters said one person was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. 

No other details were released. 

