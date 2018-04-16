Students at Independence HS evacuated due to 'strong odor' of gas

Students at a high school in Mecklenburg County were evacuated for some time Monday morning.

The incident happened at Independence High School on Patriot Drive. School officials say there was a "strong odor" of gas inside the building. Power lines located in the back of the school are down, school officials say.

Students were evacuated to the bleachers on campus. There's no word on when students will return to class.

No other details have been released.

