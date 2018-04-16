Report: Former Carolina Panthers CB Daryl Worley tasered, arrested in Philadelphia

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley was arrested in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to the report, Worley — whom the Panthers traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in March in exchange for WR Torrey Smith — was arrested at about 6 a.m. Sunday following a confrontation with Philadelphia police. The police also reportedly used a taser on Worley, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

In another tweet, Rapoport reported that Worley was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking the highway.

Source: The #Eagles are releasing CB Daryl Worley following his arrest on Sunday morning. It was a short run in Philly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

The Panthers originally selected Worley in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the same draft where they selected James Bradberry in the second round following the loss of Josh Norman in free agency. Worley played in 16 games and started 11 as a rookie, recording one interception and nine passes defensed. Last season, he split time with Kevon Seymour at cornerback and played fewer snaps.

In 31 contests for Carolina, Worley registered three interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

While in college at West Virginia, Worley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault after a 2014 incident at a nightclub. He avoided a six-month jail sentence, instead serving community service, and had the incident expunged from his record. Former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said the team had thoroughly explored the incident before drafting Worley in 2016.

Last month, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Worley’s development in Carolina had stalled, making him tradeable. Former Duke and Charlotte Latin defensive back Ross Cockrell is expected to compete for Worley’s spot with Seymour and LaDarius Gunter.

The Panthers brought Gunter back on a one-year deal in March after they chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent. Rivera said the Panthers “need to take a serious look” at Gunter, who started 15 games for the Packers two years ago.

“I think we’ll be better. I just think we have a different group of guys, a different look in terms of the three guys that will really get opportunities to compete,” Rivera said then about the open cornerback spot. “So I’m excited about that group of guys.”