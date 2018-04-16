Pedestrian struck in northwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck in northwest Charlotte

A pedestrian was struck in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1300 block of Cathey Road, near Mt Holly Road. 

It happened around 7:09 a.m.

Medic responded to the scene but has not released the severity of the woman's injuries. 

