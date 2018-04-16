Ten elderly residents displaced due to East Spencer apartment fire

Ten people were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building in East Spencer, according to officials.

The East Spencer Fire Department got the call just after 1 a.m. on Monday at the East Winds apartments off the 400 block of Boundary Street. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Eight units suffered some damage, leaving ten residents displaced. The Red Cross said they were assisting those people, who they identified as elderly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

