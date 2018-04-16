No injuries in East Spencer apartment fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in East Spencer apartment fire

(Source: Salisbury Fire Department) (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
EAST SPENCER, NC (WBTV) -

Fire damaged an apartment building in East Spencer, but no one was hurt, according to officials.

The East Spencer Fire Department got the call just after 1:00 am on Monday at the East Winds apartments off the 400 block of Boundary Street.

Six units suffered some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly