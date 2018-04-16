BLOG: Chilly start to the workweek

Chilly Breeze Blows Monday

Mountain Rain & Snow Showers

Warms Up Mid-Week

We do expect to clear out and dry out Monday when afternoon readings dip back into the upper 50s, well below average for mid-April. It will be much colder Monday night with lows back into the 30s.

There's even a freeze warning out for the mountains where daybreak readings will be in the 20s Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week is looking much more like spring. Highs will be in the 70s on Tuesday and close to 80 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday will still be in the 70s before we fall back into the 60s Friday and we'll probably hold there right through the upcoming weekend.

We should be dry all week, with the next chance for any showers probably not coming until Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

