Good Samaritan pays meal tab for first responders in Huntersville

Sunday was a busy day for our first responders who were working to clear trees and downed power lines after severe weather passed through the area.

Huntersville Fire tweeted out Sunday night that as some of their crew stopped for a bite to eat at Pinkys Westside Grill on Gilead Road an anonymous resident paid the entire meal tab.

As you know...its been a very busy evening for our members. Engine and Rescue 1 were finally able to sit down to grab something to eat at @PinkysHunt and an anonymous resident, paid their meal tab. Now that's #OneTownOneTeam #ThankYou We serve the most amazing community! https://t.co/czTVnUgJD1 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 16, 2018

Firefighters said they are very thankful for the Good Samaritan who did that. "We serve the most amazing community!" firefighters said.

Severe weather in Huntersville caused heavy damage in the area, taking down trees and a few barns Sunday afternoon.

In Huntersville, one farming family lost their entire barn in Sunday's storms but there is a silver lining. According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the damage happened at Beatties Ford Road and Brown Mill Road.

Right before the hay barn fell, one of the family's cows gave birth to a calf. There was a hidden blessing through all the chaos.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, this area was one to see most of the storm's damage.

There was a Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the area. Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms were also in effect for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon.

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County and another 4,000 outages were reported in Lancaster County, according to Duke Energy.

Many counties remained under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight.

