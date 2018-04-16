Thousands without power in Mecklenburg County after storms pass through the area

Thousands of Mecklenburg County residents are waking up without power on Monday morning after strong storms swept through the area.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 4,000 people who live around Charlotte are affected by the power outages. Most of the outages were reported in the northwest, west and southwest portions of the county, the outage map states.

Some of the outages were first reported around noon on Sunday.

The outage map states that Duke Energy crews are still assessing damage. It is unclear when power will be restored.

Sunday was a First Alert Day as severe weather passed through the area.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: Severe weather causes damage, outages in WBTV viewing area

There was a Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the area. Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms were also in effect for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon.

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County and another 4,000 outages were reported in Lancaster County Sunday afternoon, according to Duke Energy.

Many counties remained under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.