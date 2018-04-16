Driver strikes power pole in southeast Charlotte

A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a utility pole in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the cash happened around 1:49 a.m. in the 7400 block of Glenmont Drive.

The crash caused some power lines to hang low in the area. There's no word on whether the wreck caused any power outages.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

