Cleanup, outages after Sunday storms

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, April 16. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Let's get the morning started together. We're live until 7 a.m. so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

TEAM COVERAGE: Storms that came through Sunday really packed a punch. A family in Huntersville lost their barn after it collapsed. Trees smashed into homes. Flooding was reported in some areas. Some people will be waking up in the dark because of power outages. We have team coverage of what some residents in our viewing area will be dealing with now that the storms have passed. We have the best team of reporters on the ground right now showing you what residents and officials will be cleaning up. Meteorologist Al Conklin will also break down what caused much of the damage weather wise since there were no reports of tornadoes that touched down despite the threat being there.

Before the storms hit there was a near disaster at Zootastic Park in Iredell County. We're following on the incident that happened there when a tree fell on a park wagon...injuring six people.j

So many reacting to the news of former first lady Barbara Bush's failing health. A spokesman for the Bush family says she will not be seeking medical treatment. She's been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. We'll tell you what the family says the 92-year-old matriarch will be focusing on.

Protests erupted outside of the Philadelphia Starbucks yesterday where two black men were arrested last week. The two men said they were just waiting for a friend who showed up as they were led out in handcuffs.

How often do you read to your child? We have into on a study on how reading to your child impacts their ability to pay attention.

Former FBI Director James Comey is breaking his silence. He has a new book coming out tomorrow and ahead of that he sat down for an interview to reveal the interactions he had with President Trump.

We're live on air now. Tune in!

Christine