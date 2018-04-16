Several High Country schools issue closings, delays amid chilly temperatures

Multiple schools in the High Country have issued delays and closings on Tuesday amid chilly temperatures.

Mitchell County Schools are operating on a three-hour delay and Watauga County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

WCS will operate on a TWO (2) hour delay for students and staff on Tuesday, April 17th. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/VSRH8IHPBN — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) April 16, 2018

Avery County Schools initially issued a three-hour delay for students but then announced that school would be closed on Tuesday.

School officials with Ashe County High School tweeted that the district will be operating on a two-hour delay "due to water problems at the middle school."

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Ashe County schools are on a two-hour delay due to water problems at the middle school. — Ashe County HS (@AsheCountyHS) April 17, 2018

A large part of the WBTV viewing area, including the Foothills and the Piedmont, experienced severe weather on Sunday. Several schools in the WBTV viewing area issued delays or closings on Monday after severe storms swept through the area over the weekend.

Avery County Schools operated on a three-hour delay and Watauga County Schools will operated on a two-hour delay on Monday.

WCS will operate on a TWO (2) hr delay for students and staff on Monday, April 16. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/G3ZkdDTT21 — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) April 16, 2018

McDowell County Schools also operated on a two-hour delay for students due to "widespread power and water issues in portions of the county," school officials said.

MCS will operate on a two hour delay today, Monday, April 16 due to widespread power and water issues in portions of the county. — McDowell Co Schools (@McDowell590) April 16, 2018

Officials with Stanly County Schools announced that Norwood Elementary was closed for students on Monday due to power outages. Collettsville School in Caldwell County operated on a two-hour delay to a power outage, school officials say.

Ashley Park Elementary on Belfast Drive in west Charlotte was closed for students Monday, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Teachers and staff members were expected to come to work, school officials said.

CMS officials said Harding High School did not have power but remained open.

There was a Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening for most of the area. Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms were also in effect for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: BLOG: Severe weather causes damage, outages in WBTV viewing area

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County and another 4,000 outages were reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, according to Duke Energy.

