Multiple schools issue delays, closings due to power outages caused by severe storms

Several schools have issued delays or closings on Monday after strong storms swept through the area and caused power outages.

A large part of the WBTV viewing area, including the Foothills and the Piedmont, experienced severe weather on Sunday.

Avery County Schools is operating on a three-hour delay and Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

WCS will operate on a TWO (2) hr delay for students and staff on Monday, April 16. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/G3ZkdDTT21 — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) April 16, 2018

McDowell County Schools are also operating on a two-hour delay for students due to "widespread power and water issues in portions of the county," school officials said.

MCS will operate on a two hour delay today, Monday, April 16 due to widespread power and water issues in portions of the county. — McDowell Co Schools (@McDowell590) April 16, 2018

Officials with Stanly County Schools announced that Norwood Elementary is closed for students on Monday due to power outages. Collettsville School in Caldwell County is operating on a two-hour delay to a an power outage, school officials say.

All other schools in Caldwell County will run on a normal schedule.

Ashley Park Elementary on Belfast Drive in west Charlotte will be closed for students Monday, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Teachers and staff members are expected to come to work, school officials said.

CMS officials said Harding High School does not have power but will remain open.

There was a Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the area. Several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms were also in effect for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: BLOG: Severe weather causes damage, outages in WBTV viewing area

More than 10,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County and another 4,000 outages were reported in Lancaster County, according to Duke Energy.

Many counties remained under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight.

You can find the full list of closings and delays here.

