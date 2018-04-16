Driver strikes utility pole in west Charlotte, knocks out power

A driver was taken to the hospital after striking a utility pole in west Charlotte Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Tuckaseegee and Ashley Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck knocked out power in the area.

Duke Energy is expected to fix the utility pole. There's no word on when power will be restored.

Officers said the weather contributed to the crash.

The driver will not face charges, police say.

