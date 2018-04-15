Man shot, killed inside west Charlotte apartment ID'd

A man who was fatally shot inside an apartment in west Charlotte Sunday night has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. at apartments located in the 3000 block of Timberbrook Drive. Officers said they found 44-year-old William Jacobs inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

MEDIC pronounced Jacobs dead at on scene.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation located in the 3000 block of Timberbrook Dr. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 16, 2018

Officers say Jacobs was inside the apartment along with several other individuals when he was shot. The shooter then fled the scene before police arrived, police say.

Jacobs and the shooter knew each other, police say.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

