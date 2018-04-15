Rowan didn't get the worst of it, but there was damage across the county

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through Rowan County at around 4:00 pm on Sunday, leaving scattered damage behind.

There were many calls of trees across roadways, including on N. Salisbury Avenue in Spencer, Back Creek Church Road, and Corriher Springs Road, to name a few.

In Landis on West Ryder Avenue a large tree struck a house. The Red Cross responded to assist the residents. Everyone managed to get out of the house safely.

There were other reports of trees and limbs down all across the county.

More significant damage was reported in surrounding counties, including Iredell, where three businesses are temporarily shut down after suspected wind gusts damaged the front of a restaurant in Mooresville.

According to the Mooresville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive.

