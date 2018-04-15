Knights fall to RailRiders 4-3 in rain shortened game Sunday

The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their four-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders by a score of 4-3 on Sunday in a rain-shortened game from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. After the fifth inning ended, the rain intensified and the game went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning with a runner on first base for the RailRiders. After a 46-minute delay, the game was called official.



The Knights managed a total of five hits in the game, including a key two-run home run in the fourth inning off the bat of second baseman Juan Perez. Despite Charlotte’s three-run inning in the fourth, the Knights fell just short in the series finale to the RailRiders, who won three of four games at BB&T Ballpark.



LHP TJ House (0-2, 7.00) was saddled with the loss after he allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings of work. RailRiders left fielder Zack Zehner homered in the fourth inning. His solo shot proved to be the difference in the game.



The Knights will now move on to their next series and open a three-game set against the Rochester Red Wings on Monday at BB&T Ballpark. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for Monday’s 7:04 p.m. game. Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the ballpark for the team’s annual “Bark in the Ballpark” game.

Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights