Three businesses shut down after wind gusts damage building in Mooresville

Three businesses are temporarily shut down after suspected wind gusts damaged the front of a restaurant in Mooresville Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mooresville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of East Plaza Drive.

Hot Shots restaurant was damaged in the incident and fire officials think a wind gust from previous damage at the restaurant caused a wall to cave in.

Officials said the sprinkler system went off, flooding the adjoining units and causing water damage.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

