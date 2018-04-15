Family loses barn, gains calf as severe weather rolls through Huntersville

In Huntersville, one farming family lost their entire barn in Sunday's storms but there is a silver lining.

Severe weather in Huntersville caused heavy damage in the area, taking down trees and a few barns Sunday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the damage happened at Beatties Ford Road and Brown Mill Road.

The family of the farm says their barn is a total loss, but that situation has temporarily been put on the back burner because they've gained something very special.

Danny Phillips described the "boom" sound he heard outside as he and his wife were inside their farm home talking about the intense winds,pelting hail and heavy rain from the storm.

"So Madeline said we need to go check, we need to go check we need to go check," Phillips said.

Phillips said he ran outside and found out that his hay barn had collapsed while the storm swept through his Huntersville farm.

"I never dreamed it would hit us here," Phillips said.

Metal pieces from the barn flew off and and now hang from tree limbs.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, this area was one to see most of the storm's damage.

"It looked like Brown Mill Road was in War Zone," Phillips said.

There was a hidden blessing through all the chaos.

Right before the hay barn fell, one of the family's cows gave birth to a calf.

In Hunsterville, a hay barn has collapsed but the family says that’s not their first priority as one of their cows has just given birth ?? pic.twitter.com/EyluJz4dxD — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) April 15, 2018

Phillips said it doesn't matter whether there's rain, sleet, hail or even snow, farming always comes first.

"I mean we can build buildings back up, I can't afford to replace that cow," Phillips said.

The widespread damage in this area is a reminder to never take these storms lightly.

"When you hear a storm warning, pay attention from now on," Phillips said.

The fire chief said they’ve answered about 30 weather calls since the storms came rolling through at 3 p.m Sunday.

He also said the area had 10 roads closed at one point which he said is very rare in Huntersville.

No injuries were reported.

