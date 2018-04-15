I-77 reopened after hours-long closure due to downed power lines in Mecklenburg County

Interstate 77 is now open after downed power lines caused an hours-long closure of the highway in Mecklenburg County Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 near mile marker 30 was closed in both directions near Griffith Street.

According to NCDOT, the area of the highway is located in Davidson, outside of Charlotte.

I-77 is now open. — Town of Davidson, NC (@TownofDavidson) April 15, 2018

Drivers faced major delays as the closure had a high impact on traffic for hours.

No further information was released.

