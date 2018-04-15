I-77 reopened after hours-long closure due to downed power lines - | WBTV Charlotte

I-77 reopened after hours-long closure due to downed power lines in Mecklenburg County

Interstate 77 is now open after downed power lines caused an hours-long closure of the highway in Mecklenburg County Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-77 near mile marker 30 was closed in both directions near Griffith Street.

According to NCDOT, the area of the highway is located in Davidson, outside of Charlotte.

 Drivers faced major delays as the closure had a high impact on traffic for hours.

No further information was released.

