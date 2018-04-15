PHOTOS: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

PHOTOS: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Huntersville

Huntersville Fire Department Huntersville Fire Department
Huntersville Fire Department Huntersville Fire Department
Huntersville Fire Department Huntersville Fire Department
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

These cute lucky ducks were rescued from a storm drain in Huntersville on Friday evening.

According to Huntersville Fire Department the ducks were rescued near Hickory Tavern off of Birkdale Crossing Drive.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly