Man dies during head on car crash in Gaston Co.

One person has died during a car crash in Gastonia Saturday night.

Officials responded to the crash at the intersection of Robinwood Road and Seth Court in front of Hawk's Nest STEAM Academy shortly after 10 p.m.

Steven Lewis Ward was traveling west on Robinwood Road when he was struck head on by a vehicle being driven by Clarence Gilbert Bailey III. Ward died on the scene from injuries related to the crash.

Officials say impairment and distracted driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Bailey was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, texting while driving, no operator's license, failure to register vehicle, possession of alcohol by a 20 year old, consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a 20 year old and careless and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call 704-866-6702.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.