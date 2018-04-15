Man dies during head on car crash in Gaston Co.

These cute lucky ducks were rescued from a storm drain in Huntersville on Friday evening. According to Huntersville Fire Department the ducks were rescued near Hickory Tavern off of Birkdale Crossing Drive.More >>
According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old inmate Timothy Clarence Smith, Jr. escaped from a 2nd floor window of the Rowan County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Haas F1 Team earned its second straight point-paying result as Kevin Magnussen drove to a 10th-place finish in the Chinese Grand Prix Sunday at Shanghai International Circuit.More >>
The two were stuck in the tree about 35 feet in the air.More >>
After a warm and beautiful Saturday in the low 80s, we have made it to our First Alert Day. We do still expect things to be quite active around here during the afternoon hours with our first true severe weather event of the Spring season.More >>
