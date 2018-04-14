Search underway after murder suspect escapes prison from second floor in Rowan County

An inmate is on the loose and considered dangerous after escaping prison in Rowan County Saturday night.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old inmate Timothy Clarence Smith, Jr. escaped from a second floor window of the Rowan County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was being held under no bond awaiting trial for a murder committed in 2016

At the time of his escape, Smith was wearing a red jumpsuit. He is described as a white male, weighing 225 pounds, 5’11” in height, with brown hair and gray eyes.

Smith left on foot and his last known address was 211 Buckshot Trail in Salisbury, NC.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Salisbury City Police Department have been searching all areas around the Rowan County Detention Center since the time of the escape, and are still actively working the area.

Anyone with information about this suspect should call 911 immediately. Smith should be considered dangerous.

Anyone having contact with the inmate should contact law enforcement immediately, and not attempt to detain the escapee on their own.

