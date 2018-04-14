Checkers announce home playoff dates

The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for their first-round Calder Cup Playoff home games at Bojangles’ Coliseum.



The Checkers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-five series on Friday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 21, at 6 p.m., respectively. A full series schedule will be announced when the team’s opponent (Lehigh Valley or Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and seeding are determined following the last games of the AHL’s regular season on Sunday.

Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now via Ticketmaster (Home Game A for April 20 and Home Game B for April 21) and will be available Monday at the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office. "Pay as We Play" packages requiring no money up front and offering the best savings on tickets for the entire playoffs can also be purchased now by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.



Both of the Checkers' first-round home games will feature food and drink specials including $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 domestic draught beer, as well as $4 craft draught beer.



Each game also has a ticket special that is currently available online. Friday’s game features a $5.50 ticket deal for all kids aged 12 and under (maximum of two) that can be purchased at gocheckers.com/kids. For Saturday’s game, a Family Pack option of 50 percent off the box office price on groups of four tickets can be purchased at gocheckers.com/family.



Charlotte, which clinched a playoff spot last weekend, is making consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in eight AHL seasons.

Press released by the Charlotte Checkers