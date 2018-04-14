Homicide detectives investigating woman's disappearance in Charlotte

Juashan Gregory, Left (Provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Donnette Gregory (Provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a woman in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call for missing 39-year-old Donnette Gregory.

Gregory was last seen in the 2300 block of Booker Avenue Saturday around 2 p.m.

She was last spotted wearing black Spandex pants, a gray tank top, and a black doo-rag with skulls covering her hair.

Gregory is described as a black woman standing 5'5" tall and weighing 189 pounds. She has burgundy braided hair.

Police say she may be in the company of 36-year-old Juashan Gregory, a black man who may be in a 2008 black Cadillac Deville with dark tinted windows.

Anyone who sees or has information about Ms. Gregory is asked to call 911 immediately.

In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No further information is available on this case.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.