Woman struck, seriously injured in accident in south Charlotte

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in south Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened at Camden Road and West Boulevard.

The woman was treated for injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, she was hit by a vehicle when she was crossing the street.

Police say she was not at a crosswalk and traffic had a green light at the closest intersection.

The driver reportedly remained at the scene and received a citation for not having a license, but was not charged with any violations regarding the accident itself.

Officers have cleared the scene and no lanes are blocked.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.