Skydivers rescued after being stuck in tree in Salisbury

Firefighters in Salisbury rescued two skydivers who were stuck in a tree Saturday night.

Officials say It happened just after 8 p.m. near the Mid-Carolina Airport in Salisbury off the Circle M Industrial Park.

The skydivers were stuck in the tree about 35 feet in the air.

Firefighters used ropes and rigging to free the two skydivers, and they were not injured..

There's no word on how long the skydivers were in the tree before they were rescued.

No further information was released.

