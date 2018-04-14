Teen last seen in March reported missing from Gastonia

A 17-year-old boy who was last seen in March was reported missing from Gastonia Saturday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Absolute Maliki Pendleton, 17, was reported missing by his mother.

Pendleton stands about six feet tall and was last seen on March 23 at his home on West Davidson Avenue. He is described as a black male.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, white Air Force One shoes and had a red book bag.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Crime Stoppers pays cash for information that helps to resolve a case.

